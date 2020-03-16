Resources
Daniel Richard O'Brien passed away Friday the 13th surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Robin O'Brien, his sons, Scott (Jennifer), Sean, and Shane (Carole) O'Brien, his stepson Kyle O'Brien, stepdaughter Melody (Tim) Soto, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Due to the request for social isolating there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Please see full obituary and future plans on Dan or Robin's Facebook page.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
