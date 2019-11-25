|
|
Daniel S. Morin
Daniel S. Morin, 60, passed away suddenly in his home November 23, 2019 due to illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother. Survivors include his children: sons Tyler (Jill) granddaughter Lola, St Louis Park, MN, Zachary(girlfriend Caitlin Bouska) Minneapolis. MN, Casey(Lauren) Appleton, WI and Bailey, Appleton, WI; sisters Carmen Kaltenbrun, Appleton, WI, Clementine(Bruce) Haupt, Appleton, WI, Virgina Brownrigg, Sheboygan, WI and Anita Morin, Germantown, WI; brothers John Morin, Mequon, WI, Augustine Morin, Menasha, WI, David Morin, Chicago, IL and Jim Morin, Boulder, CO, many nieces and nephews along with many grand nieces and nephews. He touched the lives of many people throughout the area and will be missed by many friends and relatives. A private ceremony will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019