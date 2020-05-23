|
Daniel S. Rajek
Appleton - Daniel "Dan" Rajek, 70, Appleton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1949, to the late David and Vivian (Best) Rajek in Wausau. Dan graduated from Appleton West High School in 1969. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Karla Smith on March 3, 1973, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dale. Dan was drafted in 1969 by the US Army as a combat engineer for active duty service in Vietnam from 1970 - 1971, he was honorably discharged in 1975. He was employed at Rich Bakery from 1971 - 2002, Butternut Bakery in Missouri from 2002 - 2003 and retired from JJ Keller in 2015. Dan was a Packers fan and a Rusty Wallace NASCAR fan. He was a person who could fix anything, he loved to tinker in his garages and was always outside making the yard look nice. Dan was blessed to live with all women and could never say no to his girls, even the dog. He was a loving grandfather who would wrestle with his grandchildren, pick on them and was sure to instill life lessons. Dan was a laid-back jokester who liked to have fun, pull pranks and make everyone laugh. He was the kind of person you met once and would help you for a lifetime.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Karla, daughters Amanda (Anthony) Torres, Pam (David) Halbach, grandchildren Alara, Brandon, Paris, Emma, Natalia, Billy, Anthony and Kaylee, siblings Patty Mikula, Colleen (Russ) Wiggins and Gary (Linda) Rajek, sister-in-law Karen Krause, nephews Richard (Tricia) Krause and AJ (Katie) Krause and niece Susan (Jason) Jespersen. He is further survived by other relatives and many many friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his sister Maxine and her husband Harry Keppler.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, please visit wichmanfuneralhomes.com for an updated obituary and to express online condolences. Burial will take place in Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 23 to May 24, 2020