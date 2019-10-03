|
|
Daniel Scheibe
Dale - Daniel Marlin Scheibe, 81, went to his heavenly Father after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's on October 1, 2019. Dan was born October 23, 1937 in Appleton, WI, son of the late Chester and Elvera (Remter) Scheibe. Dan was united in marriage on April 6, 1957 to Darlene Faye Kohl. He was a type setter at the Banta Company, worked for Zaugs Vending and "retired" to work together with Darlene buying/remodeling homes to rent. Dan was a talented carpenter, mason, electrician, plumber and mechanic and could find a way to fix anything. His son-in-law David fondly referred to him as "McGyver". A hard worker his whole life but always took time to spend with family, taking long road trips throughout the United States with the red Rambler and Scamper trailer. They hiked the Grand Canyon, drove the Alcan Highway to Alaska and visited countless national parks and landmarks. He loved life and enjoyed skiing, canoeing, sailing, biking and long walks around their prairie property. So many fond memories were made on the family adventures. Dan was a devoted Christian and served his church at St. Paul Lutheran, Dale faithfully.
Dan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene (Kohl) Scheibe; son Mark (Nancy Roethig) Scheibe; daughter Amy (David) Stern; grandchildren Jeremiah (Kathy) Scheibe, Sarah Scheibe, Matt Scheibe, Elizabeth (Nick) Moran, Jeremy (Sarah) Stern, Nicholas Stern, Joseph (Denisa) Stern, as well as great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a brother Tim (Judy) Scheibe; sisters Joan (Wayne Strelow), Karen Scheibe and sisters-in-law Janice Scheibe and Lorraine Scheibe; brothers-in-law Kenneth (Lynn) Kohl and Melvin (Cyndy) Kohl any many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Floyd (Janice) Scheibe, Harold (Eunice) Scheibe, Eugene (Lorraine) Scheibe and sister Joyce (Ken) Butterfield.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dale with visitation at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Internment will be in the Medina Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff of Living Tree of Greenville and Affinity Hospice for the wonderful care of Dan until his passing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Paul Lutheran Church Dale for special project funds.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 3, 2019