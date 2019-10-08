|
Daniel Sommers
Hortonville - It is with great sadness the family of Daniel William Sommers announces his passing at Brewster Village on Monday, October 7, 2019. Danny was born in New London, WI on January 14, 1947 the son of Frank and Evalyn (Young) Sommers. He is survived by two sisters, Angie Kruzicki (Larry) and Janice Lawson (Tom), one brother, Robert Sommers, and three sisters in law, Doris, Jan, and Bonnie Sommers.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Leon (Barbara), Kenneth, Francis (Janice), Raymond, and Arthur, and one sister, Rita (John) Woods.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Danny will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church in Stephensville at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Michael Thiel officiating. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Township of Ellington.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019