Daniel ThibertAppleton - Daniel "Danny" K. Thibert, 50, Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home with his wife and sister by his side. He was born on February 23, 1970, the youngest of 4 children, to Marvin and Janet (Ziesemer) Thibert-Klatt. Danny was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church making Donna Kuether and Bruce Downie his godparents. Danny was a godparent to Nicole Rice, Kaitlin Rudie and Fynley Rudie. He graduated from Appleton West High School in 1988. Daniel was united in marriage to Rachel Dohr on August 4, 2007, at the Lange Wedding Chapel in Chilton, WI. He enjoyed deer hunting and most recently received a bear kill tag for the Oconto County zone. Danny loved the outdoors and took joy in visiting his cabin in Oconto County. He was fond of making walking sticks for his family and friends. Danny was an excellent cook, making the best bacon wrapped venison tenderloins. He also made pickles with his dads' recipe that everyone requested jar of, as long as they gave the jar back. Danny's prize possession was his 1969 Fleetwood Cadillac that he meticulously took care of. He was a putzer in his man garage and was always fixing something. Danny consistently had treats for the neighborhood children as well as his beloved dogs Ellie and Ernold Magoo. He had a huge heart, was selfless in his actions and never complained about his illness, he was loved and will be missed by so many people.Danny is survived by his loving wife, mother Janet Thibert-Klatt, siblings Todd Thibert, Gerry (Gina) Thibert and Connie Thibert, parents-in-law Gow (Kim) Dohr, brothers-in-law Jesse (Mel) Dohr, Danny (Kelsey) Dohr, aunts and uncles Shirley DeWitt, Donna Kuether, Audrey (Bruce) Downie and Harvey Thibert, longtime friends Ginny & Marv Schuettpelz and Gary Luce. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, numerous friends and his dogs.Daniel was preceded in death by his father, grandmother Loide Thibert, grandfather Carlton Ziesemer, grandparents Marge & Butch Gremler, uncles Milton DeWitt and Wayne Kuether.A visitation for Danny will be held from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N Superior St., Appleton. If you are in attendance please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.A BIG thank you to all the support that was given to Dan by all his friends and family.