Daniel W. Van Dyke
Sheboygan - Daniel W. Van Dyke, age 58, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Dan was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, on April 25, 1962, to Theodore and Rose Marie (Holzem) Van Dyke. He graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1980 and from Fox Valley Technical College in 1982. In 2018, he retired from Curt G. Joa, Inc., after a 29-year career there.
He was united in marriage to Kay Buchanan on March 20, 2018.
Dan was a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, fishing, working on home projects and putting his toes in the sand. Dan was always ready with a story or joke, and his lighthearted and generous nature will be greatly missed.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kay, of Sheboygan; daughters Emily (Drew) Bogard of Sheboygan, Stacy Van Dyke of Glendale, California, and Natalie Van Dyke of Sheboygan; granddaughter, Elisabeth Bogard; stepdaughter Sarah (JC) Dobas; step-granddaughters Grace and Lyla Dobas; mother, Rose Marie Van Dyke of Kaukauna; siblings Mary Van Dyke of Green Bay, Ted (Sue) Van Dyke of Oshkosh, Ann Van Dyke of Kaukauna, Julie Van Dyke of Kaukauna, Beth (Ron) Wells of El Paso, Texas; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his infant brother, Mark Van Dyke, and his father, Ted Van Dyke.
Private family services for Dan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's name are appreciated to AFSP.org
or your favorite charity
. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences.