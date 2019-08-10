|
|
Danny "Roudy" Altmann
Little Chute -
Danny "Roudy" Altmann, age 62, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1957, the son of Karl and Erika (Bein) Altmann. Roudy worked as a truck driver at Thilmany Pulp and Paper until his retirement in August, 2018. He married Mary Malliet on October 9, 2018.
Roudy was a proud grandpa and loved spending time with his grandchildren and grand-dogs, Nemith, Olive, and Arty. He also loved riding his Harley and spending time at the campsite. Roudy enjoyed hanging out with his friends at the Pop In Again and recently took up smoking meat. He always called people Jer and will be remembered for his perfect Cowardly Lion impression.
Roudy is survived by his wife Mary "Spike" Malliet; children: Mike (Amber) Altmann of Kaukauna; Ben (Kate) Altmann of Deerfield, WI; and Lindsey (Josh) Woerishofer of Kaukauna; grandchildren: Caitlyn and Jacob Woerishofer; mother, Erika Altmann; step father, Norbert Fuhrman; furbaby: Maxy Jane; sister, Karen Benotch; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Doreen (Jeff) Westrick, Brenda (Scott) Kuba, and Robert "Scar" Remter. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Roudy was preceded in death by his father, Karl Altmann; father and mother-in-law: Donald and Gladys Remter; and brother, Carl Altmann; furbabies: Rio Ann and Holly.
A celebration of Roudy's life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 508 S. Buchanan Street, Little Chute with an open house beginning at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome throughout the day. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019