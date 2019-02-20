|
|
Danny Lee Buch
Gillette, WY. - Danny Lee Buch- 57 of Gillette, WY passed away at his home on February 15, 2019 after a year long illness. Dan was born in Tigerton, WI on June 30, 1961 to Shirley (Kolosso) & the late Robert Buch. He grew up and went to school in Neenah, WI and later moved to Manawa, WI. On July 23, 2011 he married Chrissy, the love of his life.
Dan fell in love with Wyoming the first time he went there hunting and said he was going to move there someday. His dream came true in 2012 when he and Chrissy moved to Gillette.
Dan loved hunting, going to auctions, and spending time with his little buddy Bandit.
He is survived by his wife Chrissy, his children from his first marriage son Joshua, daughter Jessica (Sam) Weber, grandchildren Jaxson & Christine,
stepdaughters Ashley (Matthew) Wolff, Kyrie (Jeff) Doyle, stepgrandchildren Connor, Tyler, Dakota, Lindzi, Emma, & Jeffrey, mother Shirley Buch, brother and best friend Dennis (Rita) Buch, sisters Doreen (Tim) Heistad, Debbie (Scott) Dahlman, Deanna ( Mike) Brazee, nephews Justin (Wendy) Buch, Dallas & Jacob Brazee, nieces Lena-Sara Heistad, Breanna & Shawna Dahlman, great nieces and great nephews Carter, Claudia, Lydia, Hayden, Cam. He is further survived by his cousins and hunting buddies Terry Mykel and David Hedtke, niece and nephew from first marriage Melanie and Jonathan Kempka, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dan was met in heaven by his Dad Robert, brother Robert Jr, maternal grandparents Esther & Joseph Kolosso, paternal grandparents Elsie & Frank Buch.
Per Dan's wishes, there will be no service, but cremation with burial at the Big Falls cemetery in the spring.
"Love you forever and ever and ever" - Chrissy
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019