Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Hankey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Hankey


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daphne Hankey Obituary
Daphne Hankey

Hortonville - Daphne K. (Adams) Hankey, formerly of New London, was tragically taken away from this earth by a car accident on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 57. She as born in Mattoon, IL about 1:30 PM on May 13, 1962, daughter of Thomas and Lyda (Adams), and just so happened she was Lyda's Mother's Day present! In 1982 she followed her family up to cold Wisconsin. In 1988 despite being a single mother to two children she graduated nursing school with her RN Degree. On April 16, 1988, Daphne married her other half and soul-mate John Douglas Hankey. So who was Daphne? Well her titles were RN, wife, daughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt, cousin, grandmother, friend… yet she was so very much more. She took pride in keeping her home and making dinners for her family. She loved the sound of a good wind-chime and music resonated her soul and called to her. The beauty of a wildflower mesmerized her and made her feel light. The laughter of her grandbabies fueled her heartbeat. She loved to capture the world through her camera lens to share with others and freeze moments in time. She loved to quilt, to encompass her loved ones in her love even when she couldn't be with them. With everything she did from homeschooling her children, cross stitching, making Halloween costumes for her children, baking, cooking, she made it all look so easy and effortless. Daphne had a caring, loving, non-judgmental, accepting soul and the gift of words. She had the unique ability to soothe and calm someone through anything they were facing. But words alone can never do her justice; she will be missed always and loved forever.

Daphne is survived by her knight in shining armor, her loving husband John Douglas Hankey. Her children whom she loved fiercely, Valerie Johnson (Aron S.), Jared Hankey (Erin M.), John Ethan (Brandy) Hankey. Her grandbabies who were her pride and joy, the bits of happy in her eyes, Jessie B., Travis, Ronan, Kail, Scarlett, Georgia, Ruby and bitty boy Quinton. Her loving parents, Thomas and Lyda Adams. Her "baby" brothers, Troy (Terri) Adams, Shane (Solvei) Adams. Sister in-laws, Leslie (Mike) Dugas, Mary (Joe) Hankey and brother in-law Mark Hankey. Many nieces and nephews who were a great joy in her life: Sara, Jake, Alesha, Adrian, Mathew, Erin, Annie, Jamie, Eili, Espen, Cora, Benjamin and Michael. Also countless other family and loved ones.

Her youngest son Mitchel Wesley Hankey was waiting for her in Heaven along with Mitchel's best friend and adopted son Jordan Ortner. Anyone that knew Daphne knew that family was more than blood.

A Celebration of Life for Daphne will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Jim Curtis officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 PM until the time of celebration.

Family asks instead of flowers to bring wind-chimes as she loved them so, they will hang in the tree by her, Mitch and Jordan's graves. Feel free to bring your "Daphne" quilt to hang on the chairs at the service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent