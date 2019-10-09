|
|
Daphne Hankey
Hortonville - Daphne K. (Adams) Hankey, formerly of New London, was tragically taken away from this earth by a car accident on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 57. She as born in Mattoon, IL about 1:30 PM on May 13, 1962, daughter of Thomas and Lyda (Adams), and just so happened she was Lyda's Mother's Day present! In 1982 she followed her family up to cold Wisconsin. In 1988 despite being a single mother to two children she graduated nursing school with her RN Degree. On April 16, 1988, Daphne married her other half and soul-mate John Douglas Hankey. So who was Daphne? Well her titles were RN, wife, daughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt, cousin, grandmother, friend… yet she was so very much more. She took pride in keeping her home and making dinners for her family. She loved the sound of a good wind-chime and music resonated her soul and called to her. The beauty of a wildflower mesmerized her and made her feel light. The laughter of her grandbabies fueled her heartbeat. She loved to capture the world through her camera lens to share with others and freeze moments in time. She loved to quilt, to encompass her loved ones in her love even when she couldn't be with them. With everything she did from homeschooling her children, cross stitching, making Halloween costumes for her children, baking, cooking, she made it all look so easy and effortless. Daphne had a caring, loving, non-judgmental, accepting soul and the gift of words. She had the unique ability to soothe and calm someone through anything they were facing. But words alone can never do her justice; she will be missed always and loved forever.
Daphne is survived by her knight in shining armor, her loving husband John Douglas Hankey. Her children whom she loved fiercely, Valerie Johnson (Aron S.), Jared Hankey (Erin M.), John Ethan (Brandy) Hankey. Her grandbabies who were her pride and joy, the bits of happy in her eyes, Jessie B., Travis, Ronan, Kail, Scarlett, Georgia, Ruby and bitty boy Quinton. Her loving parents, Thomas and Lyda Adams. Her "baby" brothers, Troy (Terri) Adams, Shane (Solvei) Adams. Sister in-laws, Leslie (Mike) Dugas, Mary (Joe) Hankey and brother in-law Mark Hankey. Many nieces and nephews who were a great joy in her life: Sara, Jake, Alesha, Adrian, Mathew, Erin, Annie, Jamie, Eili, Espen, Cora, Benjamin and Michael. Also countless other family and loved ones.
Her youngest son Mitchel Wesley Hankey was waiting for her in Heaven along with Mitchel's best friend and adopted son Jordan Ortner. Anyone that knew Daphne knew that family was more than blood.
A Celebration of Life for Daphne will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Jim Curtis officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 PM until the time of celebration.
Family asks instead of flowers to bring wind-chimes as she loved them so, they will hang in the tree by her, Mitch and Jordan's graves. Feel free to bring your "Daphne" quilt to hang on the chairs at the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019