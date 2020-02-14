Services
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darla T. LeNoble


1941 - 2020
Darla T. LeNoble Obituary
Darla T. LeNoble

Little Chute - Darla T. (Hietpas) LeNoble, 79, of Little Chute, died suddenly on February 12, 2020, at Century Oaks Assisted Living facility. Darla was born January 30, 1941 in Little Chute WI, where she was raised by the late Austin and Myrtle Hietpas.

Darla spent many of her younger years working at the family business, The Hietpas' Restaurant. Darla was married to Donald J. LeNoble on January 9th 1970. Darla enjoyed painting, crafting, bowling and playing cards. During the holidays she was known for painting murals for the business windows in downtown Little Chute. She also painted many bay windows for family and friends in the area. She also enjoyed making beautiful flower arrangements through the years for many weddings and occasions.

Darla is survived by two brothers, Dennis (Bonnie) Hietpas; Duane (Sally) Hietpas; two sisters, Sue Arnold-LaMarche; Denise (Roger) Price. Six of her children, Lynn (Rodger) Fleischman, Menasha; Alan (Terri) LeNoble, Freedom; Don (Anita) LeNoble, Menasha; Kevin (Tracy) LeNoble, Menasha; Tracy (Andy) Nehr, Appleton; Tammy (Paul) Dunsmore, Little Chute; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Darla is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald J. LeNoble, two children, daughter Laurie (LeNoble) Hammen and her son Dan LeNoble. She is also preceded by her father- in-law Frank LeNoble and mother in-law Adriana LeNoble, five brothers in- law, one sister in law and a nephew.

Services will be held at the Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Visitation will be from 4pm to 6 pm with service immediately following.

The family would like to thank the staff at Century Oaks Assisted Living in Appleton as well as the many Hospice nurses who took exceptionally good care of our mother.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
