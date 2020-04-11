|
|
Darlene A. Frank
Kaukauna - Darlene A. Frank, age 71, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. She was born in Appleton on October 16, 1948 to the late Donald and Charlotte (Belonger) Josephs. Darlene married Dale J. Frank on June 24, 1967 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Combined Locks. He preceded her in death on Valentine's Day, just seven weeks ago, taking a piece of her heart with him. Darlene loved reading (especially the newspaper), clipping coupons, and crossword puzzles.
Darlene is survived by her children, Dawn Moss and Dale L. Frank; grandchildren: Desmond and Camille Moss; siblings: John (Kathy) Josephs, Barbara (Arne) Carlson, Gary Josephs, Jim Josephs, and Mary Kurowski; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Wayne (Dec.) (Margaret) Frank, Jack (Christine) Frank, Janet (Rick) Kloetzbuecher, and Pam (Rick) Kempen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and husband Dale, Darlene was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, LeRoy "Jiggs" and Betty (Wilson) Frank; brother-in-law, Wayne Frank; nephews: JR Frank and Matt Kloetzbuecher; and grandparents.
Once the current gathering restrictions are lifted, Darlene's celebration of life will be held at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME. Details will be announced on the funeral home web site and in a future edition of the Post Crescent. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020