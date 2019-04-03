|
Darlene Anderson-Williams
Menasha - Darlene Anderson-Williams, 81, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away on Tuesday, March 26th following a courageous battle against Multiple Myeloma cancer.
Darlene was born on May 19, 1938 in Menasha to Walter & Mary Poquette. She attended St. Mary's Grade and High Schools in Menasha, where she met her future husband, Bob. They were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menasha on September 16, 1961. She worked for American Can Company for many years after graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1956 until she & Bob started their family in 1969. After Bob's death in 1981, Dar worked for Tom Wolf at Security Systems, Inc. and for Fran Rippl at The Parrot Cage for several years. She greatly enjoyed the camaraderie she had with everyone at both locations.
In 1990, Dar met a caring & loving gentleman, Duane Williams. They were married on September 26, 1992 and spent over 21 wonderful years together.
Darlene enjoyed many different activities throughout her life. She loved to travel, experiencing the breath-taking views of Glacier & Yosemite National Parks, Europe and even Mexico, creating ceramic sculptures (including her oldest son's first pet dog - That didn't go as well as she had hoped!), gardening and decorating her home for the seasons and holidays, camping at Casey Lake Campground and attending her sons', and later grandchildren's, school and extra-curricular activities. She was an active member of St. Mary's Parish for her entire life.
Darlene is survived by her sons Mike (Sharon) & Mark (Kristi); her grandchildren Keller, Noelle, Nicholas, Cooper & Piper; her sister Betty & brother Jim (Linda); many loving nieces and nephews; special family friends Bob & Sue Sell and their children David, Donald & Bobbi Sue; step-sons Jeff & Gary (Steph) Williams; & step-grandchildren Jeremy, Evan, Zach, Alec, Christian & Abby.
Darlene was preceded in death by her first husband Bob, her parents, her second husband, Duane, sister-in-law Barb Poquette (Pozolinski) and brother-in-law James Krahenbuhl.
The visitation for Darlene will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (528 Second St., Menasha). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately after the visitation at 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Menasha.
Darlene's family expresses it sincere appreciation to Dr. Anthony Phillips and Lisa Wright of Theda Care's Cancer Center, Dr. Hari of Froedert Medical Center and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care they gave her and her family over the past 6 years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 3, 2019