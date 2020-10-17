Darlene M. Sorcic
Appleton - Darlene M. Sorcic, age 89, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at Care Partners Assisted Living on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Darlene was born on September 7, 1931 in Eau Claire, WI., daughter of the late Clarence and Jennie (King) Bradshaw. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her children; Terry (Carolyn) Mewhorter, Steve Mewhorter, Randy (Robin) Anderson, Lynette (Greg) Tans, and a step-daughter, Kathy Day. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and by her sisters, Donna Jahnke and Janice Buck. Darlene was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Whitehorn and an infant daughter, Therese. No services for Darlene will be held at this time. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
