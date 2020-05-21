|
Darlene Price
Kaukauna - Darlene (VerVoort) Price, age 64, of Kaukauna, WI passed away on May 20, 2020, following a short illness. She was born to the late Peter and Ruth (Meulemans) VerVoort on March 17, 1956. Darlene graduated from Seymour High School in 1974. While raising her five children, Darlene worked in several different places, but she most enjoyed her career as a medical transcriptionist at Affinity Medical Group.
She married her husband, Robert Price in 2007, and they lived together in Kaukauna. Darlene is survived by her husband, four of her children and her eight grandchildren: Lora (Jeff) Moericke of Wrightstown and their daughters, Madysen and Hailey; Katie (Gio) Lange-Roberson of Montclair, NJ and their children, Caleb and Grace; Jessica (Dan) Last of Kaukauna and their children, Lydia and Colin; Jonathon (Carrie) Verbeten of Sherwood and their sons, Bodhi and Bauer. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Rosemary (Dale) Van Elsen and Kay (Bill) Roskom, three of her brothers, Gary (Karen) VerVoort, Dan VerVoort, and Bill (Marcia) VerVoort; and sister-in-law Judy VerVoort, and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Joshua Verbeten, her brother, Fran VerVoort, her sister, Mary VerVoort, and special friend, Harvey Ponozzo.
and perhaps
what made her beautiful
was not her appearance
or what she achieved
but in her love
and in her courage,
and her audacity
to believe
no matter
the darkness
around her,
Light ran wild
within her,
and that was the way
she came alive,
and it showed up in everything.
~Morgan Harper Nichols
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
