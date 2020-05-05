|
Darold J. Gilson
Green Bay - Darold J. Gilson, 86, Green Bay, passed away on May 3, 2020, gone to join his Lord and savior. He was born on May 20, 1933 to Jule and Blanche (Demoulin) Gilson in Lincoln, WI.
Darold was a graduate of Casco High School, Class of 1951. After High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army. On April 12, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Vandermause.
Darold was proud to have worked at Proctor & Gamble as a papermaker for 37 years, retiring just after his 59th birthday in 1992. He also held the title of Treasurer for the Local #47 for nine years. Darold loved going up to Chute Pond to spend time at his cottage. He had a passion for watching the Green Bay Packers. Darold and Joyce even attended the Ice Bowl and Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans! Above all else, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Darold is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce; two sons, Rob (Lori) Gilson, Green Bay, and Todd (Jeanne) Gilson, Little Chute; grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Gilson, Shannon Gilson (fiancé Jeff Zorr), Michael Gilson (special friend Bailey Foote), LCpl Maria Gilson U.S.M.C., Kurt (Sanna) Hennes, Casey (Julie) Hennes, Kyle Jansen; great grandchildren, Jace and Graysen Gilson; brother-in-law, Frank (Janice) Vandermause; as well as other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Madlyn (Gene) Jerabeck; parents-in-law, Frank (Emma) Vandermause; brothers-in-law, Emil (Gladys) Vandermause, Ronald (Rita) Vandermause; sisters-in-law, Laverne (Milt) Lardinois, Doris (Louie) Beaurain.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. To send cards, please mail to: Blaney Funeral Home 1521 Shawano Ave. Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the family of Darold Gilson.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Darold's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice for their gentle, compassionate care given to Darold, as well as a special thank you to Darold and Joyce's neighbors, Brian and Julie for being so wonderful all these years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 5 to May 10, 2020