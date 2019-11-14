|
Darrel A. Van Straten
Hortonville - Darrel Aloysius Van Straten "Bones" was born in New London, WI, on July 29, 1957, and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Darrel is survived by his compassionate and loving wife Vicki of 31 years and their son, Jason. He is also survived by his parents Carl (Linda) Van Straten, Barbara Van Straten, (brothers) David Van Straten, Duane (Donna) Van Straten, Dennis Van Straten, Dale Van Straten and Dustin (Tami) Van Straten. In addition, his sisters Debra Johnson, Dawn (Kevin) Nelson, Donna (Gary Jr.) Paul. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Lori Roeske and goddaughter, Sophia. Darrel has numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother & father-in-law, brother-in-law, grandparents, aunts & uncles, and cousins.
Since May 10, 1999, Darrel was employed with MCC. Bones lived a full life. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also had a passion for car racing; he was an excellent mechanic who could fix anything. He was a kind and giving man and always there to lend a hand.
The family would like to thank Cherry Meadows for their loving care.
The Funeral Mass for Darrel will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton with Fr. Michael Thiel officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation for Darrel will be held at the church on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
We miss you already, but are comforted knowing you are at peace, in the hands of our Lord. Until we meet again, we LOVE you forever and always!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019