Darrel H. Nowak



Waupaca - Darrel H. Nowak, age 72 of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.



He was born on Dec. 14 1947 in Waupaca, son of Viona (Pagel) Nowak and the late Harvey Nowak.



Darrel married Laura Schultz on October 6, 2001.



He was a handyman for home construction throughout the Waupaca area. He enjoyed Hunting, working on cars in his garage but only on Chevy's, making stuff out of car parts, fixing anything. Beside his passion for the outdoors and love for all animals, Darrel was well known for his great sense of humor. His grandchildren Destiny, Elijah and Riley kept Papa going like working in the garage and going for walks.



He is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Joel (Victoria) Nowak of Appleton, Jared (Amy) Nowak of Weyauwega; step daughter, Jamie Grimsley, step sons, Clint and Jacob Grimsley all of Waupaca; granddaughters, Allison Nowak, Destiny Grimsley, Denna Gehrke; grandsons, Maxwell Nowak, Elijah Grimsley, Riley Grimsley and Damion Grimsley; mother, Viona Nowak of Waupaca; mother in law, Doris Schultz of Waupaca. His cats, Kelly, C-A-T, Merical, Simba, Charlie and Midnight.



Memorial services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Rev. Bob Bohn will officiate. Friends may call from 12 noon on Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home.



Holly Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.









