Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Edwards


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Edwards Obituary
Darrell Edwards

Neenah - Darrell Edwards, 73, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at American Grand. Darrell was born on August 26, 1945 to Albert and Sadie (Lacount) Edwards in Pulaski. He was a veteran having served in the US Army. On August 27, 1988 he was united in marriage to Betty Wehrman in Oshkosh. Darrell retired from the Salvation Army in 1999. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and taking family camping trips in the summer.

Darrell is survived by his wife Betty, four children; Karen VanCampenhout, Jack (Sarah) Edwards, Barb (Shane) Lucht and Jim (Hope) Smock, 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren a sister Shirley (James) Christianson and brothers; Dale (Janice) Edwards, Roger Edwards, and Gary Edwards, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Albert, Jerry, Larry, Elaine and DuWayne.

The funeral liturgy for Darrell will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 620 Division St., Neenah. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 Am until the time of the mass at church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, American Grand Assisted Living and Dr. James Richter.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent