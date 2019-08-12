|
Darrell Edwards
Neenah - Darrell Edwards, 73, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at American Grand. Darrell was born on August 26, 1945 to Albert and Sadie (Lacount) Edwards in Pulaski. He was a veteran having served in the US Army. On August 27, 1988 he was united in marriage to Betty Wehrman in Oshkosh. Darrell retired from the Salvation Army in 1999. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and taking family camping trips in the summer.
Darrell is survived by his wife Betty, four children; Karen VanCampenhout, Jack (Sarah) Edwards, Barb (Shane) Lucht and Jim (Hope) Smock, 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren a sister Shirley (James) Christianson and brothers; Dale (Janice) Edwards, Roger Edwards, and Gary Edwards, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Albert, Jerry, Larry, Elaine and DuWayne.
The funeral liturgy for Darrell will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 620 Division St., Neenah. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 Am until the time of the mass at church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, American Grand Assisted Living and Dr. James Richter.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019