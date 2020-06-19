Daryl H. Vanden Bloomer



Daryl H. Vanden Bloomer, age 71, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County with his fiancé Julie by his side. He was born on February 12, 1949 in Appleton, WI; son of the late Harvey and Dolores (Klika) Vanden Bloomer. Daryl served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Oneida Bingo & Casino as shuttle supervisor. He enjoyed playing games on his computer, telling jokes, going to bingo on Sunday mornings for their breakfast and lunch with his cousins Ron Kelly and Butch Aures at Anna John Nursing Home. Daryl will be greatly missed by all his friends at Richmond Pub in Appleton. He is survived by his fiancé Julie, her children; Molly, Shannon (Mike), Michael (Miranda) and grandchildren; Alexis, Logan, Maycee & Riley. Sisters & Brothers; Cherie (Floyd) Eisenman, Darlean (Tom) Kehl, Debbie Kuse, Ken (Deb) Vanden Bloomer, Deanne (Bill) Schultz, Dennis (Angela) Grant, Kevin (Chantell) Vanden Bloomer & his son Daryl Jr. Along with his two best friends Ron Kelly & Butch Aures. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughters Lisa & Angel, both parents Harvey & Dolores Vanden Bloomer, his brother-in-law Dan Kuse. A celebration of Daryl's life will be held on Sunday July 5, 2020 @ 1:00pm VFW Memorial Park - Freedom.









