Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Sanders


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David A. Sanders Obituary
David A. Sanders

Kaukauna - David A. Sanders, age 61, died Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Kaukauna on February 2, 1958 to the late Alva and Alice (Tetzlaff) Sanders. Dave was an avid NASCAR and Packer fan. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at Thilmany Pulp and Paper prior to going into business for himself. He owned Dave Sanders Drywall and Plastering until his retirement in 2012.

Dave is survived by his siblings: Randy of Kaukauna; Bill of Kaukauna; Bob of Freedom; and Sue Reed of Neenah; and nieces and nephews: Kelly Pugh, Cory (Melony) Sanders, Shaunna and Spencer Reed. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Lucretia Fehrmann officiating. Committal Community Lutheran Cemetery, Freedom. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent