David A. Sanders



Kaukauna - David A. Sanders, age 61, died Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Kaukauna on February 2, 1958 to the late Alva and Alice (Tetzlaff) Sanders. Dave was an avid NASCAR and Packer fan. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at Thilmany Pulp and Paper prior to going into business for himself. He owned Dave Sanders Drywall and Plastering until his retirement in 2012.



Dave is survived by his siblings: Randy of Kaukauna; Bill of Kaukauna; Bob of Freedom; and Sue Reed of Neenah; and nieces and nephews: Kelly Pugh, Cory (Melony) Sanders, Shaunna and Spencer Reed. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Lucretia Fehrmann officiating. Committal Community Lutheran Cemetery, Freedom. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











