David Allen Miller



Elcho - On Saturday, October 24, 2020, David Allen Miller of Elcho, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at the age of 77. Davey was born October 6, 1943 in Appleton, WI to Martin and Ruby Miller.



Davey grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin. He moved to Post Lake, Wisconsin in the late 70's. He drove semi-truck for many years. In the early 90's, he hung up his log book and opened Dave's Pub and Grub in Elcho, Wisconsin. Davey enjoyed camping, boating, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed trips to Kentucky to visit his sister and brother.



Davey was a fun-loving, giving person. He would do anything for anybody. He was always ready with a joke and made everyone feel welcome. Any time the kids and grandkids would come up on a holiday weekend, he would start planning a big party and invite some friends over to share the fun. It was never a dull time with Davey around. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his children: Michelle Miller, Dean Miller (Tammy), and Dennis Miller (Jackie); grandchildren: Sam, Ben, and Casey Woehrer; Clay, Marissa, and Bryce Miller; Mason and Alexa Miller, and Colby Gill; his furry companion, Sparky. He is further survived by siblings, Bill Miller (Diana) and Vickie York (Neville), the mother of his children, Jackie (Cordy) Miller, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ruby Miller, and his brother, Dennis Miller.



The funeral service will be held on November 7th at United Church of Christ in Elcho, Wisconsin. Outside drive thru visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 am. From Hwy 45, turn on to Alley Street to enter the east side of the church parking lot. A visitation inside will begin at 11:30 am with a service at 12:00 pm. Reverend Paul Veldman will officiate.



If you do not feel comfortable attending the funeral, we completely understand. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, we ask that you stay home and take care of yourself. For the inside visitation and service, social distancing and a mask will be required.









