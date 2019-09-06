Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
David McLeod
David B. McLeod


1926 - 2019
David B. McLeod Obituary
David B. McLeod

Neenah - David B. McLeod, age 93, of Neenah passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Peabody Manor in Appleton. He was born on July 22, 1926 in Albany, NY, son of the late Anderson and Augusta (McMurray) McLeod. On May 7, 1960 he married Elizabeth D. Denman in Greensville, ON. Their 54-year marriage was blessed with two sons, one daughter and two granddaughters. David enjoyed time spent with his beloved children, nephews and nieces and grandchildren.

Dave was a graduate of Albany Academy and MIT. While he studied business engineering, he was an architect at heart. He designed and helped his family build Skye Cottage in Weekapaug, Rhode Island. He received a certificate in Business Management from Harvard in 1968. He worked for Albany International and Appleton Wire. From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, Dave built and ran his own businesses for industrial cleaning and asbestos abatement.

He will be fondly remembered by his sons: Robert D. McLeod, Neenah; John B. (Kimberly) McLeod, Madison; daughter, Eliza J. (Franck Daphnis) McLeod, Rockville, MD; and granddaughters: Isabelle McLeod-Daphnis, Rockville, MD, Allison McLeod (mother Julie Reichenberger), Oshkosh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, C. Anderson McLeod; sister, Eleanor S. Adriance, and brother, Richard Harvey McLeod, Hartford, CT.

The family recognizes and thanks Kathy Regeth. Siblings John and Eliza recognize their brother Bob for his years of steadfast support to both their parents, and especially their father.

A private family gathering will be held.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 6, 2019
postcrescent