|
|
David B. Mullen
Little Chute - David B. Mullen, age 74, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019 following a short illness. He was born in Appleton on July 27, 1945 to the late David E. and Leone (Brandt) Mullen and was a lifelong resident of the Fox Valley. David worked for Kimberly Clark for 37 years, retiring in 2006. In his earlier years, he enjoyed traveling with his parents. More recently, David enjoyed his trips to the casino.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, Little Chute; daughter, Michelle Hartz, Kimberly; son, David B. (Lori) Mullen II, Appleton; step-daughters, Lori (Scott) Bauer, Dale and Tina (Terry) Hoffman, Appleton; 5 grandchildren: Mariah (Brent) Sullivan, Ethan and Evelyn Hoffman, and Caleb and Paige Bauer; and 2 great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Christian Sullivan.
Per David's wishes, no services will be held.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to ThedaCare at Home Hospice and the staff at Cherry Meadows for the compassionate care given to David.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019