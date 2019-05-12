|
David Babino Abraham
Appleton - David Babino Abraham, age 89, passed away on April 27, 2019 surrounded by his family in Sun City, Arizona. He was born on October 12, 1929 in Neenah, WI and was the son of the late Peter and Iva (Babino) Abraham. He graduated from Neenah High School and proudly served in the Army.
David married Nancy (Garvey) in Appleton, WI on September 2, 1950. He was a most loving husband and father. Together they raised five children: Patricia, David & Diane (twins) Robert, Paul and six foster children: Joanne & June (twins) Laura, Tina, Leslie & Marty.
He began his career as a typesetter and retired as a Superintendent from the George Banta Company of Menasha, WI.
David married Kathleen "Kelly" (Keliher) on May 23, 1987 in Appleton, WI. They happily shared almost 33 years of marriage together.
David was known to be cheerful, patient, kind and loving. He was an avid reader, especially of history. He and his wife Kelly travelled extensively throughout the US and abroad to Ireland, England, France, Spain, Portugal, Algiers and the Caribbean.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy (Garvey) Abraham; his sons David J. and Robert S. Abraham, his parents, Peter and Iva Abraham; brothers, Robert L. Abraham, Kenneth Abraham; sister, Joyce Winch; and stepdaughter Jacqueline Fowler.
David is survived by his wife, Kelly Abraham of Sun City, AZ stepson Jason Fowler (Jody) of Appleton, WI daughters, Patricia (David) Fox of St. Augustine, Fl. Diane (Michael) Joyce of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and son Paul (Cindy) Abraham of Chattanooga, TN. He was a beloved grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. David was well loved by his nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the kind staff of the Hospice of the Valley.
David was a 10 year volunteer research participant for the Banner Sun Health Research Institute for the Study of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease. He donated his body for this research.
There will be no memorial service at David's request.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to PBS or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019