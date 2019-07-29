|
|
David Borchardt
Green Bay - David Borchardt, age 66, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida St, Green Bay, on Friday, August 2, from 3-7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00am until 11:30am. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Wayside. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 30, 2019