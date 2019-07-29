|
David Borchardt
De Pere - David Herbert Borchardt, 66 of De Pere, went to his eternal home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, July 28th, 2019.
David is survived by his loving family - wife, Ruth; his two sons, Ben, Bill (Jean), granddaughters Lyla & Chloe; and daughter Abby (Matt) Hinz. Also survived by four sisters, Judith (Roger) Krahn, Betty (Tom) Jones, Janice Shusta, and Kathleen Baierl, numerous nieces and nephews; parents-in-law Richard and Rosemary Rosenthal, and brother-in-law Roger Rosenthal.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred & Herbert Borchardt, and sister, Marjorie Taylor.
David was still an active financial consultant with Thrivent Financial at the time of his passing and truly loved the Thrivent members he served during his 40 year career with Thrivent.
Family and friends may visit at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida St, Green Bay, on Friday, August 2, from 3-7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday August 3, at the church, from 9:00am until 11:30am. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Wayside. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Online condolences and full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 31, 2019