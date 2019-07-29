Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
210 S Oneida St
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
210 S Oneida St
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
210 S Oneida St
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Borchardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Borchardt


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Borchardt Obituary
David Borchardt

De Pere - David Herbert Borchardt, 66 of De Pere, went to his eternal home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, July 28th, 2019.

David is survived by his loving family - wife, Ruth; his two sons, Ben, Bill (Jean), granddaughters Lyla & Chloe; and daughter Abby (Matt) Hinz. Also survived by four sisters, Judith (Roger) Krahn, Betty (Tom) Jones, Janice Shusta, and Kathleen Baierl, numerous nieces and nephews; parents-in-law Richard and Rosemary Rosenthal, and brother-in-law Roger Rosenthal.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred & Herbert Borchardt, and sister, Marjorie Taylor.

David was still an active financial consultant with Thrivent Financial at the time of his passing and truly loved the Thrivent members he served during his 40 year career with Thrivent.

Family and friends may visit at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida St, Green Bay, on Friday, August 2, from 3-7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday August 3, at the church, from 9:00am until 11:30am. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Wayside. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Online condolences and full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent