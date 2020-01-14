|
David C. Blahnik
Manistique, MI - David C. Blahnik, age 82, of Manistique, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, with his family by his side.
Dave was born in Appleton, WI on March 7, 1937, to Louis and Maxine Blahnik. He attended Appleton High School before going on to the Wisconsin Architectural apprenticeship program and receiving his certificate of completion.
Dave's work career began as an engineering drafter apprentice at Raymond LeVee and at Davis & Watson Structural Engineers in Appleton, Wisconsin. He was with Marathon Engineers/Architects/Planners, engineers to the paper industry, for 21 years as a project coordinator and manager of design/construction. As construction manager, he lived on assignments in MN, KY, AR, WI and MI; coordinating major construction and rebuilds at Manistique Papers, American National Can, 3M Company, Proctor & Gamble, Nekoosa Papers, Boise Cascade, and Georgia-Pacific. With Harris Group, assignments were Manistique Papers, Flambeau Papers, Port Townsend Paper, and Westvaco Corp. In his career, Dave coordinated large and complicated engineering projects. He dearly loved his engineering work and travels.
He met his wife, Jo, on assignment in Kalamazoo and they were married for 41 years. Together they enjoyed the many years of moving around on his building/engineering assignments and decided on retirement in Manistique.
Dave had a love of books and was a voracious reader. He enjoyed grouse and pheasant hunting, deer hunting, fishing, and walking in the woods. He shot trap and skeet and was a member of the Manistique Rifle and Pistol Club for 26 years. Dave enjoyed the many friends he made at the gun club, and looked forward weekly to shooting with them and playing cards on Wednesdays. He enjoyed country living in Manistique, watching the birds, deer, and flowers grow; and he found fellowship and friendship at the Cedar Grove Mennonite Church. Dave loved people and affected many lives just by being his honest and good self, leading by example.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Blahnik; children, Mike (Amy) Blahnik and Michelle (Shem) Spiegel; siblings, Peter Blahnik, Louise Burke, and Jan (Marv) Hollfelder; and cat, Ned.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Maxine; sister, Susan Heigl; brother, Louis Blahnik Jr.; and Jean (Fauk) Blahnik.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Manistique Public Library and Eva Burrell Animal Shelter. Thank you to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and the Manistique medical community for their perfect care supporting Dave in the life he loved. At Dave's wishes, there will be no service or gathering.
The Fausett Family Funeral Homes of Manistique is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences or share a memory visit Fausettfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020