Chilton - David C. Huolihan, 72, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, October 23, 2020.
David was born in Appleton Wisconsin on July 8, 1948 to Beau and Mildred (Plutz) Huolihan. He attended St. Therese Elementary and Appleton West High School. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and served honorably during Vietnam. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially cutting trees and splitting wood on his father-in-law's farm. He worked at a local paper mill (Thilmany) following the Service and later turned to long-haul trucking in 1988 starting with Schneider National (Green Bay) and ending with JMW Transfer (Appleton) upon retiring.
Among Dave's children are: Amanda (Jim) Vandenberg (Menasha); and Beau (Amanda) Huolihan (Neenah), and their daughters Miylah and Harlynn.
David is survived by siblings: Gordon (Jan) Huolihan, Anna Kading, Joyce (Ron) Haberland, Ginny (Harvey) Judkins, George (Sue) Huolihan, and sister-in-law Nancy. And also many nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Clifford and Michael; and his brother-in-law, Earl Kading.
Due to the current pandemic, formal services will not be held. David's immediate family asks that you remember him in your prayers.
David's family would also like to thank Westgor Funeral Homes (Neenah) for their assistance and professionalism during their time of need.
"It is thus, if there is any rule, that we ought to die neither as victim nor as fanatic, but as the seafarer who can greet with an equal eye the deep that he is entering, and the shore that he must leave." E.M. Forster ("Howards End")
