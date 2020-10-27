1/1
David C. Huolihan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David C. Huolihan

Chilton - David C. Huolihan, 72, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

David was born in Appleton Wisconsin on July 8, 1948 to Beau and Mildred (Plutz) Huolihan. He attended St. Therese Elementary and Appleton West High School. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and served honorably during Vietnam. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially cutting trees and splitting wood on his father-in-law's farm. He worked at a local paper mill (Thilmany) following the Service and later turned to long-haul trucking in 1988 starting with Schneider National (Green Bay) and ending with JMW Transfer (Appleton) upon retiring.

Among Dave's children are: Amanda (Jim) Vandenberg (Menasha); and Beau (Amanda) Huolihan (Neenah), and their daughters Miylah and Harlynn.

David is survived by siblings: Gordon (Jan) Huolihan, Anna Kading, Joyce (Ron) Haberland, Ginny (Harvey) Judkins, George (Sue) Huolihan, and sister-in-law Nancy. And also many nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Clifford and Michael; and his brother-in-law, Earl Kading.

Due to the current pandemic, formal services will not be held. David's immediate family asks that you remember him in your prayers.

David's family would also like to thank Westgor Funeral Homes (Neenah) for their assistance and professionalism during their time of need.

"It is thus, if there is any rule, that we ought to die neither as victim nor as fanatic, but as the seafarer who can greet with an equal eye the deep that he is entering, and the shore that he must leave." E.M. Forster ("Howards End")

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved