Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM
David C. Kobs


1957 - 2020
David C. Kobs Obituary
David C. Kobs

Kaukauna - David C. Kobs, Kaukauna, age 63, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The son of Jean (Grimes) Kobs, he was born in Neenah on February 20, 1957. Dave worked at numerous business in the area, including Colony Oaks (where he met Lisa), Woodfield Suites, Amerihost, Roloff, and Aramark. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Dave is survived by the love of his life, Lisa Lemke; children: Chad (Ashley) Kobs and Bryan (special friend Jessica Johnson) Muehlbach; grandchildren: Jasmine and Alec Boswell and Damion Potter; mother, Jean Kobs; siblings: Kathy (Dan) Hawley and Steve Kobs; and brother and sisters-in-law: Lynn, Brenda, and Mark Lemke and Chris Buchinger. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Clara (Ladwig) Grimes.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. with Deacon Bruce Corey officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Julie, Shannon, Katie, and William, for the loving care Dave received.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 20 to May 21, 2020
