Appleton - David C. Mueller entered into Glory on May 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Dave was born in Wausau, WI on December 28, 1930. He was the son of the late Carl E. and Cecelia (Beckman) Mueller. He graduated from Wausau High School in June 1950. Dave married the love of his life, Shirley Miller, daughter of the late Harvey and Freda (Lindert) Miller of Wausau, WI. They were married in Pine City, MN on a snowy April 4, 1952 while he was home on a short leave from the Navy.
Dave enlisted in the Navy in July 1950 at the start of the Korean War. After bootcamp and Naval Instruction School in Washington DC he was assigned to a destroyer tender, the U.S.S. Everglades A.D. 24. He was stationed on the ship until his honorable discharge in 1952.
He began his career at Marathon Corporation in Rothschild WI as a technician in Pulp and Paper Research in 1953. American Can purchased Marathon Corp in 1958 and he was transferred to the Neenah Technical Center in Neenah, WI. He accepted a position in Package Design and was later promoted to Product Development Specialist.
After 28 years with American Can he moved to Ashland, OH as Manager of the Product Design Department for the Garber Company for 10 years. He then accepted a position with Outlook Graphics in Neenah, WI as Manager of New Product Design. He assisted in creating a paperboard packaging section with state of the art converting equipment.
After surviving cardiac arrest in 1993 and triple by-pass surgery he retired in 1994 and went on to do consulting in the area.
Dave had many fond memories of growing up in the 1930's and 40's spending most summers at their cottage on Crescent Lake. He enjoyed playing football in high school and hanging out with his buddies called "the six musketeers." He loved to hunt until an unfortunate gunshot accident ended his hunting days.
One of his most unforgettable memories was doing the FIRE DIVE from a five story platform at the age of 15 and 16, at the conclusion of the Annual Riverside Pool Water Carnival, in Wausau, WI. Often when he retold this story, he would say "what was I thinking?"
During his High School years, he lived at the Marathon County Jail where his Dad was the Sheriff of Marathon County and his Mom was the cook. She cooked all the meals for the inmates and served them the same meals she prepared for her family. My how times have changed!!
Dave enjoyed traveling and loved many years of wintering in their home in Englewood, FL. He loved the cottage up north - "Dogpatch." He spent years lending his talent for remodeling and repairing his parent's retirement home on Manual Lake in Phelps, WI, after his son and daughter-in-law (Mike and Vicky Mueller) purchased it. This was a labor of love and one of his all-time favorite places to spend time.
With all his relationships, accomplishments and experiences, what Dave treasured most was his love of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of 67 years. Three sons: Robert and Julie (Stocking) Mueller, Maple Grove, MN, Randal Mueller and Yolanda Cole, Washington, D.C., and Michael and Vicky (Stilp) Mueller, of Appleton; Five Grandchildren: Ben and Jenni (Anderson) Mueller, Peter Mueller, Adam and Britt (Johnson) Mueller, Ashley (Mueller) and Cheyne Sorensen and Carli (Mueller) and James Varner. Six great-grandchildren: Alex Mueller, twins Gabe and Levi, and little brother Ezra Varner, Nathanael Mueller and Adrick Sorensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl E. and Cecelia (Beckman) Mueller, two brothers Myron and his wife Arlyne (Ray), Phelps, WI, and Frederick and his wife Doris (Vogel) Mueller, Imperial Beach, CA, and loving Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd. Appleton, on Tuesday, May 28, at 11 am with Pastor Dennis Episcopo officiating. The visitation will begin at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ministry at Appleton Alliance Church or a .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019