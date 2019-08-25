|
David E. Hackney
Appleton - David Edwin Hackney, age 62, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born March 13, 1957 in Washington, D.C. He was an adoring husband to Bridget E. Hackney and devoted father to Robert (23 years), Katharine (21 years), and Olivia (19 years). He met Bridget in the Prague Office of Price Waterhouse in 1990 and they were married at St. Edith's Church, Church Pulverbatch, Shropshire, U.K. on August 29, 1992. He was the loving son of Coast Guard Captain Robert V. Hackney (deceased) and Mrs. Myrna L. Hackney of Bellevue, Washington and beloved brother of twin Dale N. Hackney and sister Margot L. Worthy of Washington. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his impeccable professionalism throughout his distinguished business career. For relaxation, he loved to be surrounded by his family, read books, and watch classic movies. He was a caring, generous, and honorable man with a loud, infectious laugh, which made everyone who heard it feel great joy and glad to be alive in the world.
In 2004, David joined Sumnicht & Associates, LLC of Appleton, Wisconsin as Managing Director-Senior Wealth Manager. He was honored to serve on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin, Inc., as Treasurer since 2005. David became a Partner for PricewaterhouseCoopers and Head of Corporate Finance/Investment Banking in Warsaw, Poland in 1996. He had a successful twenty-year international career with the firm, which included working in the offices in Los Angeles, Prague, Warsaw, and Birmingham (U.K.). His work experience spanned the core accountancy firm disciplines of audit, tax, and management consulting.
David's career was complemented by a B.A. in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Washington (1979) and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1990), which included a Japanese Exchange Program at the Keio University Graduate School of Business in Tokyo, Japan (1989). He was a member of the Delta Upsilon Social Fraternity (DU), University of Washington chapter. He was a Certified Public Accountant (California, 1981) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (2003).
A private cremation will take place at Wichmann Funeral Home in Appleton to be shortly followed by a celebration of David's life with his family members in Washington State. Since David's primary focus in life was the education of his three children Robert, Katharine, and Olivia, the David E. Hackney Memorial Fund has been established to assist with Katharine and Olivia's tuition at the University of Minnesota and Robert's tuition in medical school. Check deposits can be mailed to Community First Credit Union, P.O. Box 1487, Appleton, WI 54912-1487 and made payable to the David E. Hackney Memorial Fund.
For more information or to share a memory of David, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019