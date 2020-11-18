David "Dave" EbbenMenasha - David "Dave" P. Ebben, 82, Menasha, died Monday, November 16, 2020, surrounded by family. Dave was born May 5, 1938 in Neenah, WI, son of the late Frank and Rosella (Van Dyke) Ebben. He married his beloved wife of 60 years, Beverly (Schink) Ebben on September 3, 1960.Soon after marriage, Dave was drafted into the army and served as Personnel Management Specialist at the army hospital at Fort Carson, CO until he was honorably discharged. He then served another 3 years in the Army National Reserve. After discharge, he was hired by the Neenah Foundry Co. where he was employed for 29 years.Dave was extremely active in his community. He is a former council president of the Neenah/Menasha district of St. Vincent De Paul (SVDP) as well as a former member of the Green Bay Diocese council of SVDP. He was a former charter board member of WINR (Winnebago Needs Response) and co-founded the Northern Winnebago County Back to School Fair. He was a long-time religious formation (CFC) teacher at St. Margaret Mary and St. Gabriel parishes in Neenah. He was a very faith-filled man and genuinely enjoyed sharing his knowledge and nurturing faith in young adults. Dave also previously volunteered on various parish social concerns outreach committees, at Father Carr's Place 2b, on parish councils and as a mass lector/eucharistic minister/Divine Mercy coordinator.Dave thoroughly enjoyed playing games of all kinds. His competitiveness is remembered fondly by many family members. He loved to play cribbage, sheepshead and pinochle with his brothers and anyone else who dared to join him. He loved fishing with his kids and grandson Nicholas. His kids remember many Thanksgiving football games outside in the street in the snow, playing tennis, batting practice in the back yard, fishing at the point in Neenah and 4th of July at Riverside Park. Later, his competitive spirit was rekindled by attending and cheering for his grandchildren at many football, volleyball, and figure skating events. Dave also had a knack for playing music by ear on guitar and piano. He loved playing and singing with his mom and his sisters, Ruth, Vivian and Lil. Later he enjoyed attending many musicals, piano recitals, and band performances of his grandchildren.Dave is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly; daughter, Judy Engen-Pazdera (son-in-law Dan Pazdera); son, Paul Ebben (daughter-in-law Lori Hetzel); daughter, Jennifer Meneguin-Velte (son-in-law Tim Velte); son, Patrick (daughter-in-law Angela). Granddaughters, Michelle Duebner (Brandon Deubner), Abby-Engen-Schimek (John Schimek); Erika Engen, Hannah Hetzel-Ebben, Mia Hetzel-Ebben, Emma Meneguin. Grandson, Nicholas Meneguin and step-grandson, Parker Velte as well as many nieces and nephews.Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosella (Van Dyke) Ebben; sisters, Vivian McNutt (Robert), Ruth Kropidlowski (Norbert) and Lillian Platten; brothers, Floyd (Dorothy) and Daniel as well as a son-in-law, Brad Engen, and several nieces and nephews.Due to the current health situation a private family Mass will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home & Cremation Service facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a monetary remembrance to the established memorial fund.The family would like to thank Theda Clark Medical Center 5th floor nurses and doctors and Thedacare Hospice for their excellent care of David during his last days.