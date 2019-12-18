Resources
David Emil Mueller ("Scoop") passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in 1941, the son of the Herbert and Vivian "Cookie" Mueller. Scoop graduated from Menasha High School in 1959. He served 4 years in the Navy, especially enjoying his deployment to Italy. After his return, he worked for Speedway Gas, and as a salesman for N and M Transfer. Scoop retired to lovingly care for his mother.

Scoop created laughter wherever he went. He was always quick with a joke and had a tale to tell, some taller than others. Scoop was an avid fisherman and wood worker, and loved to play golf. He was a long standing member of Ridgeway Country Club.

Scoop is survived by his mother, Cookie, brother Jim (Tinh) Mueller, nephews Herb (Jen) Mueller and Dave (Jen) Mueller, great-nieces Ava and Meagan, and great-nephew Alex. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Mueller.

Scoop's family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Medical Center for their care and support.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
