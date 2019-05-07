|
|
David F. Chapman
New London - David F. Chapman, age 83, New London, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence. David was born on June 23, 1935 to the late earl and Lucille (Webb) Chapman in Greenbush, WI. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Schwind on September 4, 1954 in Greenbush. David worked for FS cooperative for 45 years, retiring as an agronomist in 1994. He had a strong background in Wisconsin agriculture and a thorough working knowledge of crops and soils. In his retirement he did statistics for farmers and crop adjusting for the government. He also was a part-time school bus driver for the New London School District and a coach driver for Lamers. David also did volunteer driving for Waupaca County for many years.
David is survived by his wife, Liz; children, James (Mary) Chapman, Madison, Chuck (Nan) Chapman, New London, Judy (Stan) Eastman, Waupaca and Mike (Karie) Chapman, New London; grandchildren, Christine Chapman, Jamie Chapman, Landon Chapman, Michaela Chapman, Stoney (Sarah) Eastman, Holly (Garid) Estrada, Maxwell Chapman and Danielle (Jeff) Maxwell and great-grandchildren, Rosana, Gabriel, Roman and Aidric; brother, Ed (Sharon) Chapman and other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; son, John and sister, Charlotte Lenderman.
The memorial service for David will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at United Methodist Church 709 West Pine St. in New London with Rev. Joyce Rich officiating. Gathering of family and friends will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Pastor Joyce Rich, Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, ThedaCare At Home Hospice and all the people who brought food and said prayers for David.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019