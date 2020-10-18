1/
David F. Lenz Jr.
1941 - 2020
David F. Lenz Jr.

Appleton - David F. Lenz, Jr. passed away at his home in Appleton on October 11, 2020. He was born July 10, 1941 in Neenah, Wisconsin, the son of David F. Lenz and Helen Block Lenz. He received a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Wisconsin and a Diploma of Hispanic Studies from the University of Madrid, Spain.

David was a Spanish instructor at Marquette University, Milwaukee 1965-67 and then took MBA courses at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. In 1968 he joined Continental Illinois National Bank of Chicago, now part of Bank of America, and entered international banking. He traveled for the bank in Western Europe, the former Soviet Union, and Eastern Europe when U.S. banks, with the encouragement of the U.S. government, were developing commercial relations with Communist countries. His following posts included serving as resident representative in Seoul, Korea and Buenos Aires, Argentina where he opened representative offices for the bank and later was involved in opening branch banks. He retired in 1994. David was an avid reader and traveler, and during the years after retirement, he spent part of the time in Europe and the American South. He was a devout Catholic and enjoyed studying the architecture of historic cathedrals and churches.

David is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law; Marjorie (Joseph) Ciske, Menasha; Elizabeth (Lt. Col. N.C.) Gillette, Oconomowoc; Barbara (Thomas) Gillis, Harrison; and Julie (Roy) Christianson, Darboy. He is also survived by nephews; Michael (Elicia) Gillis, and children Emma and John Gillis, and Justin (Lexi), Taylor, and Natasha Cavanaugh; Jeffrey (Becky) Gillis and daughter Jenna; James Gillis (Kelly Kerkhoff, her children Autumn and Sawyer Steenis) and nieces; Helen (Matthew) Geracie and daughters Molly and Lena; Natalie (Patrick) Cooke; and Madeline Gillette; and aunt Suzanne Lenz and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary H. Wolf, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In accordance with David's wishes, there will be a private ceremony. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Menasha with Westgor Funeral Homes officiating.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 18, 2020.
