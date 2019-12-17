|
|
David "Spoon" Fiorenza
Appleton -
David "Spoon" Fiorenza passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Appleton, Wisconsin, surrounded by his close friends from both Wisconsin and Arizona. He was born on June 18, 1946 in Syracuse, NY.
David retired after 20 years of employment with Syracuse International Airport and relocated first to Arizona and then Wisconsin. Throughout the years, he served in a variety of ways at his places of worship from media ministry, to playing on the worship team, to serving in the bookstore and coffee shop, as well as his most notable service as security for the churches he attended.
Over the years he developed a love for painting and created many memorable pieces. His friends and adopted families will always remember him for his laughter, love of nature, and his unapologetic faith in Jesus. He will long be remembered, but never forgotten. See you soon, David. "Here, there, or in the air!"
David was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Frances Fiorenza. He is survived by his brother Larry Fiorenza and his wife Annette Fiorenza, their two children Laura Fiorenza and Larry Fiorenza, his sister Diane Wood and her two children David Wood and Anna Wood.
A memorial for Spoon will be held at Calvary Chapel Appleton on January 11. Visitation will be at 11:00 with a service at noon. Pastor Dwight Douville officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019