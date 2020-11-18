David Fischer
Town of Freedom - David R. Fischer, age 90, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Dave was born on October 6, 1930 to Charles and Helen (Thieman) Fischer. On June 7, 1955 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Bowers. They shared 65 years of marriage. Dave lived on the family farm for his entire life. He enjoyed hunting, playing sheephead, and watching the Packers. He also competed in tractor pulls with his John Deeres and later enjoyed watching his son and grandson pull. You might also know him as Gray Fox or Fish if you are one of his hunting buddies.
Dave is survived by his wife Marilyn (Sis), nine children: Margie (Gene) Ebben, Mary (Tim) Nechodom, Ralph (Carolyn Forde), Marcy (Dave) Gonnering, Marleen, Rick (Diane), Maureen (Jim) LeBoeuf, Maria (Mark) Beyer, Rod (Julie), 20 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, his beloved golden retriever Bear, siblings: Jerry, Mary (George) Sturm, Helene (Glen) Derks, Charlene Gyrion, John (Sue), Kay Meyers, Charles. Dave is further survived by his in-laws: Dolores Fischer, Butch (Marleen) Bowers, Joe (Leanne) Bowers, Ethel Vande Hey, Judy (Art) McCormick, Patti (Phil) Weber, Donna and Diane Bowers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ted and sister Vi and Frank Gurnee, and in-laws: Betty Fischer, Chuck Gyrion and Dave, Jerry, Bobby Bowers, and Gene Vande Hey.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral will be livestreamed on the Verkulin VanDeurzen Family Funeral Home facebook page on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Aaron Douglas, Jenny and Lisa