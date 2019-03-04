Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:45 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
David Francis Ciske

David Francis Ciske Obituary
Neenah - David Francis Ciske, age 54, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 7 pm on Friday, March 8, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Appleton. Friends and family may visit at the church on Friday from 3 pm until 6:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Tomorrow's Children. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Post Crescent.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 4, 2019
