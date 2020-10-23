1/
David H. Hurlbut
David H. Hurlbut

Lakewood - David H. Hurlbut, 86, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born in Stevens Point on January 25, 1934, to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Swan) Hurlbut. He attended P.J. Jacobs High School. He was a 5-sport letter winner. In college he played on the 1955 undefeated football team and was inducted into the UWSP Athletic Hall of Fame.

After college, he married JoAnn Broetzman in June of 1956, who preceded him in death in 1990.

He was a forester for 10 years. He was then employed by American Family Insurance, becoming a district manager until he retired in 1994.

In 1991, he married the former Jeanette (Jan) Jach. They retired in Lakewood, becoming very involved with golfing, gardening, and fishing. He was a very involved member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lakewood.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Hurlbut, one daughter, Mary Beth (Joe) Brown, two stepdaughters, Dawn Leudtke, Lisa (Steve) Kurth, one stepson, Tim (Nancy) Heuser, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Bette Kessler and Shirley (Earl) Newby.

He was preceded in death by his first wife JoAnn, his sons, Patrick and Nickolas, grandson David, his brothers, Ken and Richard, sister-in-law Marge Hurlbut, and brother-in-law Bob Kessler.

We would like to thank Hospice for the wonderful care they gave us.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Of The Lakes Catholic Church, Lakewood, with Fr. Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to time of service.

Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suminski Weber Hill Funeral Home
1768 Oconto Avenue
Wabeno, WI 54566
(715) 473-3131
