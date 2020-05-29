David H. "Stub" Kobussen
Kaukauna - David "Stub" Kobussen, age 83, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on May 27, 2020.
Stub was married to Elizabeth "Betty" Kobussen (Haen) for 56 years and was a loving husband and father. Throughout his life he worked tirelessly on the family dairy farm in partnership with his brother John. He also raised chickens and turkeys that he often shared with others. After retirement, he spent his free time at the family cabin on Otter Lake fishing and bird watching. When he wasn't at the cabin, he enjoyed woodworking, creating toys, crafts, and cutting boards for family and friends. He was a passionate sports fan and was a Packers season ticket holder. He particularly enjoyed driving throughout his life, including farm machinery, school buses, Sunday drives around the state, and cross-country road trips.
David is survived by his wife, Betty; children: Peter (Rebecca) Kobussen, Susan (Alan) Abrahamson, Steve (Ellen) Kobussen, Bob (Michelle) Kobussen, Jane (Rob) Eiting, Greg (Sadie-jo) Kobussen and Alan "Fred" (Melissa) Kobussen; grandchildren: Anastasia, Sophia, Tim, Joe, Chris, Emily, Joshua, Ashlyn, Nick, Zach, Max, Eli, Beckett, Violet and Hazel; great granddaughter, Aubrey; siblings: Jim (Marion) Kobussen, Marlene (Larry) Juneau, John (Joanne) Kobussen and Joan (John) Rabideau; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ann Kobussen, Ray (Elaine) Haen, Anna (Bob) Brick, Linda (Howard) Drumm, Paul (Linda) Haen, Barb (Terry) Huss, Gloria (Pat) Kennedy, Doug (special friend, Vicky) Haen, Kim Haen and Darrell (Sharon) Haen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Orpha Kobussen; brother, Michael Kobussen; father and mother-in-law, Jerome and Merzetha Haen; brothers-in-law: David Haen and Howard DeCleene.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Hollandtown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry (https://www.kaukaunacatholicparishes.org/food-pantry). For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 31, 2020.