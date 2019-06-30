|
|
David Howard Stumpf
Shawano - David Howard Stumpf, 60, passed away June 27, 2019 at the Shawano Health Services facility in Shawano, WI, following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Appleton, WI to Howard F. and Juanita (Skibba) Stumpf on July 18, 1958.
David was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. David had a lifetime goal of setting a Guinness World Record and, in October 2013, he accomplished this goal by breaking the record for the largest Lincoln logs structure.
David is survived by his brothers: Steven, Richard, and William (Tammy). Sisters: Susan Rosenberg, Carol (David) Fuller, Elizabeth Gray, Sandra (Rob) Wege, Donna (Jeff) Zuleger and many nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents and brother Howard John.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019