Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
David Rathsack
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rathsack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Rathsack


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David J. Rathsack Obituary
David J. Rathsack

Black Creek, Wisconsin - David J. "Blackie" Rathsack, age 72, of Black Creek passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1946 in Appleton, Wisconsin a son of the late Quintin "Bud" and Kathleen "Kitty" (Hawley) Rathsack. He grew up on the family farm in Greenville and was a graduate of Xavier High School. David worked alongside his brothers for Trico Excavating as a truck driver until his retirement in 2012. He loved classic cars, especially the '57 Chevy Belair. He enjoyed listening to music, watching basketball and the Packers, playing softball, and fishing the Wolf river for walleyes. He also enjoyed some hobby farming and always enjoyed a family sheepshead game. David's prides were his four sons.

He is survived by his sons: Mark (Alessandra), Costa Mesa, CA; John (Tammie), Oshkosh; Gary (Diane), Neenah; David, Neenah; grandchildren: Martina, Morgan, Emillie, Blake, Bryce, Corissa, and Garett; his wife of 25 years and mother of his children: Kathleen Jo (Buchicchio) Rathsack; five sisters; eight brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and sister, Ruth.

A Memorial Service for David will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established to benefit his grandchildren.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151

Condolences www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now