|
|
David J. Rathsack
Black Creek, Wisconsin - David J. "Blackie" Rathsack, age 72, of Black Creek passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1946 in Appleton, Wisconsin a son of the late Quintin "Bud" and Kathleen "Kitty" (Hawley) Rathsack. He grew up on the family farm in Greenville and was a graduate of Xavier High School. David worked alongside his brothers for Trico Excavating as a truck driver until his retirement in 2012. He loved classic cars, especially the '57 Chevy Belair. He enjoyed listening to music, watching basketball and the Packers, playing softball, and fishing the Wolf river for walleyes. He also enjoyed some hobby farming and always enjoyed a family sheepshead game. David's prides were his four sons.
He is survived by his sons: Mark (Alessandra), Costa Mesa, CA; John (Tammie), Oshkosh; Gary (Diane), Neenah; David, Neenah; grandchildren: Martina, Morgan, Emillie, Blake, Bryce, Corissa, and Garett; his wife of 25 years and mother of his children: Kathleen Jo (Buchicchio) Rathsack; five sisters; eight brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and sister, Ruth.
A Memorial Service for David will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established to benefit his grandchildren.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151
Condolences www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019