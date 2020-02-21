|
David J. Voss
Appleton - "Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!" Philippians 4:4.
David J. Voss was called home to live with his Lord in heaven on Friday, February 21, 2020, with his family by his side. Dave lived his life as an act of worship, and he encouraged those around him to do the same through his roles of husband, father and educator.
"Be faithful even to the point of death, and I will give you the crown of life." Revelation 2:10.
Dave, 65, was born on July 11, 1954, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He was the son of Carol Voss and the late Rev. Robert Voss. He became a child of God and an heir of eternal life when he was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He went on to confess his faith in Jesus Christ when he was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
After graduating in 1972 from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he attended UW-La Crosse for a year. He then transferred to Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, where he graduated in 1977.
Dave married Lorry Banick on June 18, 1977. They were a great example of what a Christian marriage should be, always using the Lord to guide them. They were blessed with two daughters, Kelly and Kasey, as well as a son-in-law, Shawn, and three grandchildren: Corey, Lauren and Callen. Dave will be remembered for his love for the Lord, his humor and simply as "Papa" to his grandchildren.
The desire to encourage, equip and empower young people to grow in their relationship with their Lord is what compelled Dave through 43 years of service as a Lutheran educator, administrator and mentor. He first served on the East Fork Apache Mission as a high school teacher from 1977 until 1990. He then accepted a call to serve as vice principal at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he faithfully served until his retirement in 2019.
Dave served the church at large in a number of capacities, including church president of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Appleton, Wisconsin.
As vice principal, Dave greeted the students over the loud speaker every Friday morning saying, "Good morning everybody, it's Friday." This past Friday, he received the greatest greeting yet from his Lord in heaven: "Well done good and faithful servant!'" Matthew 25:23.
Upon entering heaven, Dave was reunited with his father, Rev. Robert Voss; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Gladys Banick; brother-in-law, Frank McCoy; sisters-in-law Patsy Banick, Elaine Banick, Sue Voss; and niece, Lisa Dallmann.
Dave's impact lives on through his wife, Lorry; daughters Kelly Voss and Kasey (Shawn) Riesop; grandchildren Corey, Lauren and Callen Riesop; mother, Carol Voss; brothers Rick Voss and Rev. Mark (Marie); and his sisters Carla (Greg) Dallmann and Carolyn (Rev. Ross) Henzi. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank their many care-givers, family and friends, especially Brian and Deb Zunker, for the compassion and care given to Dave and his family.
An open house and reception will take place on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Gym, located at 225 E. Harris Street in Appleton, Wisconsin. A time of remembrance will take place at 7:00 p.m.
The Christian Memorial Service, officiated by Rev. David Wenzel and Rev. Kenneth Frey, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the auditorium of Fox Valley Lutheran High School, located at 5300 N. Meade Street in Appleton. Visitation will take place from 2:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM. The family requests that donations be made to the Let the Children Come capital appeal or the Tuition Assistance Fund at FVL.
For more information or to share a memory of Dave, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020