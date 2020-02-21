Resources
David J. Voss

David J. Voss Obituary
David J. Voss

Appleton - David J. Voss was called home to live with his Lord in heaven on Friday, February 21, 2020, with his family by his side.

An open house and reception will take place on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Gym, located at 225 E. Harris Street in Appleton, Wisconsin. A time of remembrance will take place at 7:00 PM.

The Christian Memorial Service, officiated by Rev. David Wenzel and Rev. Kenneth Frey, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the auditorium of Fox Valley Lutheran High School, located at 5300 N. Meade Street in Appleton. Visitation will take place from 2:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM. The family requests that donations be made to the Let the Children Come capital appeal or the Tuition Assistance Fund at FVL.

For more information or to share a memory of Dave, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
