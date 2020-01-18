|
David James Otte
Kaukauna - David James Otte Sr., age 70, was born May 2, 1949. He was called home by Jesus at 1:47 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Manor Care, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.
Dave was a Vietnam veteran 1969-1970. He was employed at the Locks Mill for 11 years, both before and after his years in the army. He worked for Schlafer Hardware which later turned into Foreward Enterprises. Then Ferguson bought out Foreward. Dave worked there until his retirement on May 5, 2011.
Dave loved to be in his and Mary's flower garden. Most of the flowers were from the Kohler Gardner, in Kohler, WI. They loved their flowers. Dave also loved to have his Grandchildren in the garden too. First Nicholas and Kyle, when grandchild Christopher turned 2, he was in the garden too. When Christopher was 4, Grandpa and Christopher started his own vegetable garden, which kept us in vegetables until November. Then Alyssa and Caleb joined Grandpa. Dave was so funny, and he had all the grandkids laughing and the adults too!
Dave's favorite times were when they were at the American Club in Kohler. First it was just Dave and Mary which turned into the whole family at Christmas. Grandpa and Grandma always treated the kids and grandkids and the staff spoiled them so! Each one had their favorite activities and we both loved watching them all. But Christopher was there as much as Grandpa and Grandma! It was like his 2nd home!
Dave was surrounded by his loving family. He was one of the most loving, caring and wonderful men that God put on this earth. Dave is survived by his wife, of over 50 years, Mary, who were so much in love with each other. His son David James Otte Jr., his daughter Sherry Ann, and her husband Kal Kavanaugh. His 7 grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle and his wife Whitley Otte, and their mom Ellen (who helped Dave so very much when Mary almost died 10 years ago.) Christopher and Mallory Otte, Alyssa and Caleb Voight, Hunter (Sylvia) Kavanaugh. 4 great grandchildren, Lila Marie Otte, and her mother, Ashley. Evan and twins Ava and Ella and their mom, Ally Peperak. Dave is also survived by a sister, Paula Tyrrell and a brother Keith and wife Debbie Otte, and by Mary's brothers, who were always there for Dave, when he needed anyone or anything. Joseph (Dari) and Dennis and Mary Jo, Jamie (Michelle), Ben (Rhonda), Dick (Penny) Kilgas. Mary's sisters, Joyce (Randy) Hahneman and many Godchildren nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by Richard and Clara (Kemkes) Kilgas. Mary's and Dave's parents, who loved him so very, very much. He was also preceded in death by Mary's brother Thomas and Julie (Muxol) Kilgas, who both died from cancer and they too were always there for Dave and Mary. Dave wanted to be cremated and have no funeral now. There will be a mass and graveside services with honor guards for Dave's service in the Army and Vietnam.
When Mary passes away, her ashes will be put in Dave's Urn and they will be "Together Forever".
All of the family wishes to thank Dr. Anthony Philipps, and his APNP, and all the RN's and C.N.A.'s at Manor Care, who too such good care of Dave, and his family! We also want to especially thank "Hospice" Joleen, Nicole, Hannah and Robin for all they did for Dave and our family. We will never forget you!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020