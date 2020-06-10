David John Mischler



David John Mischler, age 63, was accepted into eternal life on June 4, 2020 after an unexpected cardiac arrest in his home. Dave was born to Allan and Rita (Van Eyck) Mischler on July 1, 1956. He graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1974 and earned an Associate of Banking and Finance from FVTC. Dave enjoyed nature and loved making others laugh. He was a caring soul, always wanting to help people, and will continue to give the gift of life through his final contributions as an organ donor. Dave was a loving brother and is survived by his identical twin, Daniel Mischler, along with siblings Jeffrey Mischler, William Mischler, and Diane (Allen) Vaile. He is further survived by nieces and nephews Venesha (Jumuah) Harden, Melissa Quintanilla, Shannon (Cory) Wienandt, Jay (Perry) Kelly, Kenneth Mischler, Trevor Vaile, and great nieces and nephews Darius, Mekhi, Isabelle, Marquel, Gage, Janae, Casen, Caysen, Taytum, Gatsby, and Autumn. Dave has been reunited in heaven with the Lord, his parents, brother Fred, sister Linda, and sister in law, Krista. The family will be having a small, private gathering to celebrate Dave's life. Condolences can be sent to:



David Mischler Memorial



P.O. Box 133



Pickerel, WI. 54465









