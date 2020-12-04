David KonkolWinchester - Dave Konkol, 67 of Winchester, passed away Sunday, November 29th after a hard-fought battle with Covid. Dave was born to Edwin and Agnes Konkol in 1953 in Menasha. After graduating from Menasha High School in 1971, he attended UW-Oshkosh graduating with a BA in Business. On July 12th, 1980, Dave married Kathy DeLain at St. Bernadette Church in Appleton.Between his birth and death Dave's life alongside his loving wife Kathy, was nothing less than extraordinary. Dave was in the very truest sense an avid outdoorsman. One of his biggest joys was working his 40 acre farmette, especially driving around on his Kubota tractor, and making hay while the sun shined. After a short career in the packaging industry, Dave turned his back on convention and followed his passion and interests to create a life less ordinary. Not many other people than Dave could have taken a simple interest in exotic birds and grow it into the wild menagerie that would become Care O' Sell Meadows whose residents included Sherman the House Pig, Louis the Tortoise, and a plethora of emus, rheas, goats, llamas and so many other creatures. From there, Dave and Kathy took on another small hobby off buying and selling orchids and started Big Oak Orchids, a highly successful orchid business. It was Dave's respect for others and integrity that allowed him to succeed in these and many other endeavors. His appreciation and care for the simple things in life is why we appreciate him.Dave is survived by his brothers Jim (Carol) and Tom (Sue) Konkol and a brother-in-law-Marv Grunske; his wife, Kathy (DeLain) and Kathy's family to whom Dave was the "7th Son"; Molly DeLain, Tom (Cathy) DeLain, Peggy (Jim) Bevers, Rick DeLain, Jenny (Bill) Grau, Dave DeLain, Mike (Kris Charais) DeLain, Sue (Tim) Schuelke, Sarah (Don) Sprister, Paul (Leslie) DeLain, Ed (Vicki) DeLain, Laura (John) Wensink, and Rob (Katie) DeLain; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Bernice Grunske and numerous aunts and uncles.Dave's family and friends look forward to getting together this summer when we can properly celebrate the life of this extraordinary man.