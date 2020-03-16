|
|
Dr. David Krainik
New London - Dr. David A. Krainik, age 82, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born January 11, 1938, the 3rd child of Earl M. and Anna (Binder) Krainik in Milwaukee, WI. In 1955, David joined the US Navy and pursued the Hospital Corps training to become a medic. This decision would set him on a path into the medical/dental field which would become a life-long career. He was stationed at Bethesda Naval Medical Center, MD, eventually achieving the rank of HM2- Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class. On January 4, 1959, he met a beautiful girl, Judith Ostrenga who would be the love of his life, marrying her on May 13, 1961. One year after marriage, they packed up a 1957 Chrysler and moved to San Francisco where he was apprenticed as a dental technician with his brother, Dr. Earl J. Krainik. In 1972, he achieved his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Marquette University in Milwaukee and set up practice in New London, WI, caring for patients for 30 years until he retired in 2003. The years at Marquette University demonstrated his drive for perfection and hard work ethic. Maintaining a full class schedule with a family including 3 small children was no small accomplishment.
Dad had a great sense of humor and often was the instigator of more than one practical joke with his friends. Vintage car restoration was his long time hobby, fixing up, tinkering and selling only to find a new project to tackle. His desire for perfection was again shown in the end results of each car. Each more beautiful than the last. He created a busy, happy home for his family, treasuring the time spent with them and even more so when grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along. Opa loved all of them dearly and looked forward to their visits.
He is survived by his wife Judith, children Veronica Krainik Walker, Stephanie (Leonard) Flynn, Eric Krainik and Jennifer (Terry) Borchert. Grandchildren Jacob (Heather) Heffernan, Grace Heffernan, Drew, Aiden and Lance Flynn and Corrisa Krainik. Great-grandchildren Malichi and Cadence Heffernan. Siblings Joan (Gerald) Kurth, Ralph (Pamela) Krainik, Jim (Christine) Krainik, Jean Krainik and Janet (Tony) Krainik Richards. Sisters-in-law Peggy (Dave) Winkler and Marilyn Hardekopf.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl M. and Anna Krainik, brother, Dr. Earl J. Krainik, beloved in-laws Walter and Margaret (Konitzer) Ostrenga, Jimmy Ostrenga, several brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law and a one nephew, Christopher Lusano.
The family wishes to thank Sara Rosenthal for the special care and friendship given to 'Doc' over the years.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial will be in Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Full military honors will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020