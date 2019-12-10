|
David L. Brunette
Menasha - David L. Brunette, age 72, died at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in Kaukauna on January 2, 1947 to the late Theodore and Edna Brunette. David was a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
David is survived by his fiancée, Tammie Schultz; children: Sherri (Doug) Curtis, Menasha; Angel Brunette, California; and Michaelle Murray, Florida; grandchildren: Brian, Nicholas, Justin, and Tyler; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Bob) Krause; and sister-in-law, Liz Brunette. He is further survived by members of Tammie's family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his daughters: Jennifer (infant) and KC; his brother, Mickey; and other siblings and relatives.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019