Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Brunette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Brunette


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Brunette Obituary
David L. Brunette

Menasha - David L. Brunette, age 72, died at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in Kaukauna on January 2, 1947 to the late Theodore and Edna Brunette. David was a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

David is survived by his fiancée, Tammie Schultz; children: Sherri (Doug) Curtis, Menasha; Angel Brunette, California; and Michaelle Murray, Florida; grandchildren: Brian, Nicholas, Justin, and Tyler; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Bob) Krause; and sister-in-law, Liz Brunette. He is further survived by members of Tammie's family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his daughters: Jennifer (infant) and KC; his brother, Mickey; and other siblings and relatives.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent